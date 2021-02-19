Allen Nielsen Herget

Due to the complications of Covid-19, a livestream of Allen’s service will be available at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

To access the live stream via YouTube click the following link: Allen Herget Funeral Service Livestream Link https://youtu.be/DFQjPNCwMuw

MADISON – Allen Nielsen Herget, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 15, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison.

He was born January 25, 1962 in Knoxville, TN to William Herget and Lacy Herget (Bridgers). Allen graduated from Jordan High School in Durham, NC in 1980. Allen worked for many years as a landscaper in North Carolina before pursuing his passion for southern food and cooking, working professionally as an Executive Chef and serving as the ever-dependable personal chef for family and friends at the holidays, cookouts and generally anywhere food would be involved. Allen nourished many of us back to health over the years, showing up at our doors with a pot of his homemade soup at even the slightest hint of a cold! Allen was also a regular on the chili cookoff circuit, winning numerous first place and People’s Choice awards and was recently recognized by CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) for his amazing and closely guarded chili recipes! Allen’s career at one point included a stint as a model for Black Rose Boutique Menswear and over the years family, friends and even Allen himself enjoyed embellishing this period with their own visions of him on the fashion and catwalk scene! He was an avid sports fan, following baseball, football, basketball and boxing. Allen enjoyed deep sea and fresh water fishing and had a passion for muscle cars, including his beloved 1972 Dodge Challenger that he restored. Allen’s greatest prides, however, were his children Nisa and Jordan, and his step-daughter Emily whose lives were deeply impacted and influenced by his steadfast love, guidance and generosity.

Allen met the love of his life, Sara Pope in 2003 at Promega in Fitchburg, WI where they both worked. They were married on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2015. Sara and Allen shared many interests and their years together were filled with genuine love and much laughter. They enjoyed spending summer days at their place on Lake Wisconsin where Allen loved to cruise the grounds on his golf cart. A typical Saturday would find them having breakfast at the Eagle Inn in Prairie du Sac followed by a drive back home nearly always interrupted by stops at thrift shops and antique stores, with Allen dutifully waiting in the car while Sara was in hot pursuit for anything vintage. Allen was truly happiest when Sara was happy and his love for her couldn’t be missed by anyone who spent any time around them.

Allen is survived by his wife, Sara, daughter Nisa Harris (Matt) and grandson Beau and son Jordan (Frankie), stepdaughter Emily, sister Nancy Herget Winkler (David), mother-in-law Suzanne Pope, cousins Centry, Gene, Mandy and Mitch, nieces and nephews Gabe, Marie, Jason, Sarah, Sean, Ryan, Jenna, Maria, John, Madeline, Liliana, Madison, Bennett, Jackson, Courtney, Jacob and Hannah, brothers-in-law David, Dan, Jerry and Geoffrey and sisters-in-law Jean, Karen, Terri and Jackie. He is also survived by Mary Caravello, the mother of his two children.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents William F. and Lacy Marie Herget, brother Fred Herget, sister Elaine and father-in-law John Pope.

A visitation for Allen will be held on Monday, February 22nd from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Road in Madison. A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Madison Fire Department paramedics for their life saving efforts as well as the caring doctors, nurses and staff at UW Hospital for their compassionate, comforting care of Allen during his final days.

Allen’s loss leaves us all with a void in our hearts but more importantly he leaves us better people for the example of love, care and generosity he showed us all through a life well lived. We love you Allen.

