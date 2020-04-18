Allen Merritt “Al” Peck

MADISON, Wis. –Allen Merritt “Al” Peck, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the VA Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 4, 1942, in Richland Center, the son of Merritt and Juanita (Haskins) Peck.

Al graduated from East High School in 1961. He started his career as a salesman for Schappe Pontiac and retired from Thorstad Chevrolet after a total of 45 years in car sales. He won multiple awards for being salesman of the year and salesman of the decade. Al was passionate about old cars. He had many 50’s, 60’s & 70’s classics and many Corvettes over the years in which he won many trophies. Al also served in Korea in the United States Army.

Al is survived by son, Daniel Peck; daughter, Dana Peck; grandson, Caleb Peck; two brothers, Tom Peck and Chuck (Tara) Peck; and sister, Priscilla (Jim) Hollis, the Kaney family members and stepbrother to his children Zak Holmes (Karyn). He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Francis Peck and former wife Patricia Peck Holmes (Terry).



