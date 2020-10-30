Allen G. Snyder

Allen G. Snyder, known to friends as “Al,” age 72 of Plain, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on January 10, 1948 in Spring Green, the son of John H. and Laura M. (Hutter) Snyder. He attended River Valley High School and participated in wrestling and football. After graduating in 1966, Al attended MATC and obtained an Auto Mechanic Certification. Al enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Seabees from 1968 to 1974. He served overseas with NMCB-74 in Vietnam and Gulfport, MS. Al was a long-time member of the American Legion, Post 235 in Spring Green. He supported many veteran’s charities, including Disabled American Veterans. Allen worked at Cardinal IG for 35 years. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, western movies and novels, and watching sports.

In his younger days, Allen was a fisherman and hunter. He always especially liked spending time with friends and family, socializing and playing euchre. Allen was proud of his children, adored his grandchildren, and spent as much time with them as he could.

Survivors include the love of his life, Arnila Snyder; his sons, Peter Snyder and Joshua (Kira) Snyder; Grandchildren Elijah and Elena Snyder; Siblings Rita (Paul) Marit, Irvin (Mickey) Snyder, and Kelly (Christine) Snyder; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura Snyder.

Private family funeral services will be held at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home with burial in the Spring Green Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Spring Green Legion Post #253.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his honor at DAV.ORG.