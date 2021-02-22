Alleged drunken driver facing tentative child neglect charges after crashing into parked police car

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A 45-year-old man is facing tentative child neglect charges after he allegedly crashed into a parked Middleton police car while driving drunk early Sunday morning.

Madison police said to Middleton police officers were investigating a separate OWI near North Gammon Road and Fiskdale Circle when the man, Dmitry Malin, crashed into one of the parked squad cars. The crash with the first squad car pushed the vehicle into another parked police vehicle.

According to an incident report, a 10-year-old child was in Malin’s vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said both of the squad cars were parked on the side of the road with their emergency lights on prior to the crash.

Both squad cars sustained damage and one person was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Madison police investigated the crash and subsequently arrested Malin on multiple tentative charges, including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years old.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.