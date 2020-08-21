All Wisconsin Union Theater events to go virtual this fall due to the coronavirus

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — All Wisconsin Union Theater events scheduled for this fall will be virtual as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Among the affected performances are the upcoming Renée Fleming performance. A new date has not been determined yet.

“While we wish we could share these experiences in person, we are grateful to be able to continue to offer online performing arts events and student leadership opportunities through the Wisconsin Union Directorate Performing Arts Committee,” Wisconsin Union Communications Director Shauna Breneman said in an email.

Starting in September, the Wisconsin Union Theater will host its Madison World Music Festival entirely virtually. More information is available here.

More information about rescheduled performances will be released as details for each show are finalized.

