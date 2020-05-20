All 72 Wisconsin counties now have confirmed cases of COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

ANTIGO, Wis. — Every county in Wisconsin has now confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

According to the Langlade County Health Department, one person has tested positive for the coronavirus. Langlade County was the last county to report any confirmed cases of COVID-19 after Taylor County confirmed its first case earlier on Wednesday.

Health officials said the patient is isolating at home. The county’s health department said officials are working on contact tracing to figure out how the person may have been infected.

So far, there are 13,216 confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout the state. At least 467 people have died from complications due to the disease as of Tuesday afternoon.

Langlade County’s first case comes a week after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order. In the following days, multiple counties throughout the state issued their own orders urging people to continue following guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control.

Since then, some counties, including Dane and Rock counties, have repealed their safer at home orders and replaced them with multi-phase plans with guidelines to help businesses safely reopen as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Health officials recommend that anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms get tested. DHS launched a searchable map to help residents find the closest community testing sites.

For more of the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments