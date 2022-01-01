All westbound lanes of I-94 closed outside Lake Mills due to crash

by Kyle Jones

LAKE MILLS, Wis. – All westbound lanes of I-94 are closed outside Lake Mills due to a crash.

According to WisDOT, the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. Friday. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials are handling the crash.

WisDOT expects the closure to last for two hours. No further information has been released.

