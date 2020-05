All SSM Health visitors will be required to wear masks

MADISON, Wis. — All patients, visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings at SSM Health starting Monday.

The announcement was made Friday in a Facebook post.

More information about SSM Health policies during the coronavirus pandemic can be found here.

