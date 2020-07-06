All southbound lanes of Highway 51 at Buckeye Road closed due to crash

MADISON, Wis. — All southbound lanes of Highway 51 at Bueckeye Road were closed due to a crash Monday afternoon, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Officials said the crash happened at 2:43 p.m. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. DOT officials said only the right lane remained closed.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

