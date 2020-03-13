All remaining WIAA winter state tournaments canceled

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled all remaining state tournaments Thursday night in response to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the WIAA said the remaining games for the State Girls Basketball Tournament, the boys basketball sectional finals and the State Tournament were canceled.

Earlier today the organization was told the Kohl Center wouldn’t be able to host the upcoming State Boys Basketball Tournament scheduled to start March 19.

Tickets for the state tournaments will be refunded in full. The WIAA asked for fans to allow time for these refunds to be made and to only contact the office if they don’t see a refund to accounts within two weeks of the tournament.

Any tickets bought at school will be refunded by that school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.

🚨 The Girls Basketball State Tourney, Boys Basketball Sectionals & Tournament will be canceled in response to evolving concerns over the COVID-19 spread. 🚨 We regret the lost opportunity for teams & the communities that have supported them. MORE INFO » https://t.co/DbRd0LoxUZ pic.twitter.com/PpwZ6c7X5d — WIAA (@wiaawi) March 13, 2020

