All Princeton Club locations to temporarily close

The President of Princeton Clubs sent out an email stating this is in response to slow the spread of COVID-19
Jamie Perez
Posted:
Updated:
by Jamie Perez
Man under quarantine for measles hides from deputies to go to gym, court documents say

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments