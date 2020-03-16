All Princeton Club locations to temporarily close

Haugen wrote, “This afternoon, the Public Health Office of Madison and Dane County issued an order for many businesses and gatherings, including health clubs, to close in an attempt to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. With this closure, the freeze time policy will apply so you will not lose any membership time. The total time of this closure will be added onto your membership expiration at no cost to you. The total amount of time will be finalized once we are able to re-open the clubs.”

There was no indication as to when the clubs would re-open but Haugen wrote that an email would be sent out to communicate when that will be.