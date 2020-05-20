All northbound lanes on WIS 78 near Mazomanie closed due to crash

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — All northbound lanes on Highway 78 near Mazomanie have been closed due to a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the highway at County Y at around 2:15 p.m. All northbound lanes have been blocked as a result of the crash.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is handling the situation.

