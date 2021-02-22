All northbound lanes of I-39 in Beloit closed for crash involving 2 semis, no injuries reported
BELOIT , Wis. — All northbound lanes of I-39 in Beloit are closed as crews work to clear a crash involving two semi trucks early Monday morning.
The crash happened at around 1 a.m. at mile marker 185. No one was hurt.
Wisconsin State Patrol said they don’t expect the closures to impact the morning commute.
