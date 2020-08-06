All northbound lanes of Highway 89 at I-94 briefly closed due to vehicle crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — All northbound lanes of Highway 89 at I-94 were briefly closed due to a vehicle crash, according to a traffic alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at 2:40 p.m. Lanes were cleared by 3:07 p.m.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials responded to the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments