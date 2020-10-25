All lanes open at Fish Hatchery Road after crash

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. — All northbound lanes on Highway 151, or South Park Street, are open Saturday night after Fish Hatchery Road after a crash.

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:42 p.m.

The release said the closure was expected to last for two hours.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office was handling the scene.

