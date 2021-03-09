All MMSD staff offered chance to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Kay Nietfeld

MADISON, Wis. — All staff members at the Madison Metropolitan School District have been offered a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds.

In a letter sent to staff Tuesday afternoon, the district said there are still open appointments Friday for the vaccine clinic at La Follette High School.

SSM Health has partnered with MMSD to vaccinate staff by providing 1,200 doses. Educators and other district employees will receive the second dose April 9.

Public Health Madison & Dane County has also invited staff members who registered for their lottery to make appointments this week.

