All lanes on WIS 113 near Waunakee closed due to crash

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — A crash on State Highway 113 near Waunakee has closed all lanes Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 5:09 p.m.

All north and southbound lanes on the highway from Kennedy Road to Colonial Crest Drive have been blocked as a result of the crash.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is handling the situation.

