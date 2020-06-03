All lanes on HWY 12 near Deerfield closed due to pavement buckle

DEERFIELD, Wis. — All eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 12 near Deerfield have been closed due to a pavement buckle Wednesday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened on the highway at State Farm Road at 3:34 p.m.

Officials said all lanes have been blocked in both directions.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is handling the situation.

