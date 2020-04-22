All lanes on Highway 59 near Milton closed due to structure fire

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MILTON, Wis. — All lanes on Highway 59 near Milton have been closed due to a structure fire Tuesday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all east and westbound lanes from Clear Lake Road to Bay Shore Lane have been blocked. Officials said the fire started at 6:44 p.m.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department is the lead agency in response to the lane closures.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

