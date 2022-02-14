All lanes of US 14 back open north of Rutland following crash

by Kyle Jones

RUTLAND, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open north of Rutland following a crash.

The incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m. Monday near Old Stage Road.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said a car and a semi are involved in the crash.

Brooklyn Fire crews and Oregon EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The lanes were closed for about an hour and a half.

No further information has been released.

