All lanes of US 14 back open north of Rutland following crash
RUTLAND, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open north of Rutland following a crash.
The incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m. Monday near Old Stage Road.
Dane County Sheriff’s officials said a car and a semi are involved in the crash.
Brooklyn Fire crews and Oregon EMS were dispatched to the scene.
The lanes were closed for about an hour and a half.
No further information has been released.
