All lanes of U.S. 51 at Maple Grove Road briefly closed due to disabled vehicle

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

ROCKDALE, Wis. — All lanes of U.S. 51 at Maple Grove Road closed for a short time Tuesday afternoon due to a disabled vehicle, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT sent out a traffic alert indicating the vehicle broke down shortly after 2 p.m. Transportation officials said they expected the closure to last roughly two hours, but the roadway was cleared by 3 p.m.

Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

