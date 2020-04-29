All lanes of Stoughton Rd. shut down at Buckeye Rd. after semi rollover

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of Stoughton Road are closed at Buckeye Road after a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to Dane County Dispatch.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. and crews are still on the scene. The entire intersection at Stoughton Road and Buckeye Road is currently blocked off. The DOT estimates the road will be closed for at least two hours. Drivers will need to find a different route.

