All lanes of I-43 in Beloit closed during morning commute

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

BELOIT, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says all lanes of I-43 at I-39/90 in Beloit will be closed for much of the morning commute following a crash involving a semi.

State Patrol says traffic lights are down in the area following the crash. The semi was the only vehicle involved and no injuries were reported.

As of 6 a.m., authorities expect lanes to be closed for at least three hours while repairs to utilities are being made.

Drivers in the area are asked to find a different route for their morning commute.

