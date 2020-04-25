All lanes of Highway 78 closed due to motorcycle crash

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 78 near County ID are closed due to a car vs motorcycle crash, according to Dane County Dispatch.

A call about the crash came in at 1:48 p.m. The crash caused all north and southbound lanes to close, dispatch said.

No injuries have been reported, according to Dane County Dispatch.

The estimated duration of lane closures is two hours, according the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

