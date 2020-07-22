All lanes of Highway 51 at Yahara Drive briefly closed due to vehicle crash

MCFARLAND, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 51 at Yahara Drive were briefly closed Wednesday due to a vehicle crash.

According to a traffic alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 5:04 p.m. The lane closure lasted roughly an hour.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Northbound traffic was diverted off of Highway 51 at Exchange Street. Southbound traffic was diverted off the highway at Burma Road.

