All lanes of Highway 33 briefly closed due to vehicle crash

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

CAMBRIA, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 33 at Highway 146 near Cambria briefly closed on Saturday due to a vehicle crash.

According to Columbia County Dispatch, officials received a call about a vehicle crash at 11:20 a.m.

Dispatch said minor injuries were reported.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

