All lanes of EB Beltline open at Gammon Rd. after crash

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline were blocked at Gammon Road Monday night due to a crash for about one hour.

Dane County dispatch said the crash was reported around 10:22 p.m. and involves a vehicle that hit a guardrail.

Lanes reopened just after 11 p.m..

Further details were not immediately available.

