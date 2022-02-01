All lanes of EB Beltline open at Gammon Rd. after crash

Gammon Rd
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline were blocked at Gammon Road Monday night due to a crash for about one hour.

Dane County dispatch said the crash was reported around 10:22 p.m. and involves a vehicle that hit a guardrail.

Lanes reopened just after 11 p.m..

Further details were not immediately available.

