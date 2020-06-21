All lanes open on Highway 14 in Janesville after crash

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — All eastbound and westbound lanes are open Saturday night on Highway 14 at Old Humes Road after a crash.

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, the closure was expected to last more than two hours.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department is handling the crash, which the release said happened at 7:47 p.m.

