All lanes blocked on Wisconsin Highway 33 after traffic incident

PORTAGE, Wis. — All lanes are blocked in both directions on Wisconsin Highway 33 at Tritz Road in Portage.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the traffic incident occurred Monday at 10:04 a.m.

The road is expected to be closed for the next two hours.



