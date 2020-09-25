All lanes blocked on eastbound Beltline at Todd Drive due to incident

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes are blocked one direction Thursday night on Highway 12/18 at Todd Drive.

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes blocked. The release said the incident happened at 7:33 p.m.

Madison police are handling the situation.

The release said the closure is expected to last about an hour.

A News 3 Now crew that is on the Beltline said a car in every lane was stopped with people hanging out of the windows and sunroofs. The crew also reported that there is not a crash or anything blocking the stoppage, but there are a lot of police around.

