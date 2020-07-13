All lanes reopen eastbound on US 18 near Verona after crash

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

VERONA, Wis. — All lanes were blocked on Highway 18 east near Grandview Road due to a crash starting Monday at 8:50 a.m.

All lanes are now open, according to Dane County dispatch.

A multi vehicle crash on 18 151 is holding up traffic in the northbound lanes at mile marker 81 #news3now pic.twitter.com/rHmyWEza8T — Mark Schilling NEWS3 (@Area_Photog) July 13, 2020

Dane County dispatch said two vehicles were involved in the crash and someone was transported for medical services. Dispatch said agencies arrived quickly to the scene.

The incident was cleared at 9:56 a.m.

