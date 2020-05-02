All Edgerton students can now access mental health services, thanks to an anonymous donor

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

EDGERTON, Wis. – Each student in the Edgerton School District will now have access to mental health resources, following a $3,000 donation from an anonymous community member.

For more than a year, the district has partnered with Beloit-based Stateline Mental Health Services, who has a therapist working with students on school grounds.

Previously, students would need to have existing insurance, or be able to afford out of pocket fees.

Following the donation, students who have neither will be able to use the services also, district leaders say.

“We see week after week after week our community steps up to support each other,” said Drew Wellman, District Director of Pupil Services. “This is one more example of how the Edgerton community helps out in times of need.”

Wellman says while students are working from home, they will still have access to the services Stateline Mental Health Services provides through video chat.

“In the Edgerton school district, we know that students do best when they’re taken care of as a whole child. That includes their health, nutrition, their mental health needs.”

Therapists with the group say now more than ever, it’s important for students to have someone to talk with.

“(The quarantine) has been huge for kids,” said Faith Mattison of Stateline Mental Health Services. “It’s made things very difficult. They’re having to be home all day long with their siblings and their family. It’s not something that they’ve experienced.”

Taylor Leibfried, who has been the therapist working with students within the district, says the donation shows the community’s commitment to mental health.

“The more kids we can help, the better,” she said. “So obviously it’s more so just the fact that they sensed the importance of this and are doing what they can to make that happen.”

