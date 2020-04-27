All dogs adopted from Sauk County Humane Society

BARABOO, Wis. — Sauk County Humane Society cleared the shelter of all adoptable dogs Sunday afternoon.

While there are some cats, bunnies and various other critters still available, all of the dogs were adopted. A Facebook post said the shelter was able to have all dogs adopted without lowering standards, maintaining adoption criteria and not putting the animals “on sale.”

During the coronavirus outbreak, the Sauk County Humane Society has implemented policies to keep animals and people safe. These include viewing animals by appointment, spacing out appointments by three hours, reducing the number of people that can be in the shelter, requiring 6 feet of social distancing and requiring everyone to wear a mask.

“We know it won’t last… animals come in all the time. But we take pride in this one moment and celebrate something really big in this difficult time,” the post said.



