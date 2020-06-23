All-clear after package found near GOP office in St. Croix County

Associated Press by Associated Press

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

HUDSON, Wis. — Police in western Wisconsin have given the all-clear after a strip mall was evacuated and a bomb squad called in following the discovery of a package outside a local Republican Party campaign office.

Officers in Hudson were sent to the scene just before 9 a.m. Police said the package, made out of a military-grade ammunition can, was identified as a potential threat and the area was cordoned off.

KSTP-TV reports just after 2 p.m., authorities deemed the package “clear” and said there was no longer a threat. No one was in the office when the package was discovered.

