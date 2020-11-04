All but 2 Wisconsin counties experiencing ‘very high’ activity levels for COVID-19 spread, DHS says

MADISON, Wis. — More than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed throughout Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to state and county health officials.

The state has reached an all-time total of 244,688* cases, with an additional 5,151* recorded in the past 24 hours. More than 52,000, or 21.5% of cases are still active.

The state Department of Health Services said 70 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have “very high” activity levels for disease spread, with Douglas and Vernon counties having “high” activity levels.

At least 2,182* people in Wisconsin have died of coronavirus complications, with 42 more deaths confirmed Wednesday.

DHS officials said 243 people were hospitalized since Tuesday afternoon, which is roughly the same as the previous day’s hospitalization count. With 11,147 hospital beds, 13% remain available for new patients.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 tests by person increased to 31.1%, or nearly one-third of all new tests. The seven-day average percent positive by test increased by one-half of a percentage point to 15.8%.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to weigh in on reinstating Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings. The Evers administration issued the order early last month.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.