Alison Rebecca Wineke, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on January 7th, 2022.

Central to her many beliefs were that there can never be too many cookies at Christmas, too many cats or dinosaurs, or too much time spent with people she loved most and who loved her with equal adamance.

She was born in Madison, WI to Michael and Patricia Dupee Wineke on June 24th, 1990. She graduated from Verona Area High School in 2008, then went to the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a Major in psychology and Minor in gender and women’s studies.

After graduating in 2013, she began her career at Epic in Verona, a job that she relished.

In 2020, Alison married her high school sweetheart, Elliott Zink. In August of 2021 they welcomed their daughter, Adaline.

Though she was the baby of the family she was also the caretaker. Her vibrance and optimism took care of those around her. She loved them all fiercely.

Alison is predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents and is survived by her husband, Elliott; their daughter, Ada; her mother, Trish; father, Mike (Anna), and siblings, Katy (Dave) and Ben (Renata); step-siblings, Stephen, John, Katie, Rory, and Nora; brother-in-law, Eric (Megan) as well as her beloved nieces and nephews, Kai, Ryo, Evelyn, Milo, and Noah. Godmothers, Mary Olsen and Dot Crawford Fischer. She is further survived by countless aunts, uncles, other family and friends.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, with Rev. Bill Wineke presiding. A visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 7:00PM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the funeral home and again from 1:00PM until time of service on Saturday. Per the family’s request, all attendees must be masked. Please dress with vibrance and optimism as Alison would.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be considered towards their daughter at GoFundMe.

https://gofund.me/049a3a30

