Alice Swinehart

by Obituaries

Alice L. Swinehart, age 83, of Spring Green, WI, passed away peacefully at home on April 14th, after a brief illness. She was born on July 13, 1938 in Plain, WI, the daughter of Raymond and Emma (Blau) Ring. Alice was married to and preceded in death by her three husbands: Robert “Bob” Loy 1959 – 1981, Guy “Sam” Swinehart 1982 – 2001, and Ross “Pat” Swinehart 2005 – 2013. Alice and Bob raised three children prior to Bob’s passing, she then enjoyed two step-families.

Alice lived a simple yet abundant life. From the age of 12 she lived with her eldest sister, assisting with Caroline’s growing family on the farm. She then worked at her parent’s bar, where she met the love of her life, Bob Loy. Alice was employed as a grocery checker, then became a baker at Hometown Supermarket until her retirement, although she never really retired from baking! She is well-known for all the cookies and pies she made with love for so many cherished friends in the community. Alice enjoyed countless reasons to spend time with her sisters, especially Emma’s Coffee and Wednesday rosaries. She never missed a chance for a meal out at Grandma Mary’s or a trip to Walmart with her sister Bernice. Her sisters were the spirit of her world.

Alice was a lifetime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Spring Green, where she delivered word and communion to Greenway residents in recent years. She loved all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If you visited Alice’s home you know she proudly displayed an impressive collection of pictures covering her refrigerator from top to bottom. Alice also loved feeding and watching the birds in her yard or exchanging stories about her grand-pets.

Alice was the most important ingredient of our Family Recipe: Two pints of generosity, one quart of love, a cup of pure kindness, a spoonful of fun… sprinkled with prayers, kneaded and folded, resting for rising. To the world she was our mother, to our family she was the world! We will miss her dearly!

Alice is survived by her three children: Maryann Antonia-Loy of Bay View, Marty (Becky) Loy of Stevens Point and Shane (Sheila) Loy of Hudson and their children, her grandchildren, Michael (Emily) Loy, Vanessa (Josh) Glendenning, Maria Loy, John Loy, Ted Loy, Emma Loy, Aubrey (Dan) Kvasnicka and Lauryn (Neil) Schaefer. And seven great-grandchildren John, Olivia, Charlotte, Isla, Josephine, McKinley and Miles. Four siblings: Elvy Weiss, John “Jack” (Shirley), Charlotte Dischler, and Audray (Walter “Gerb”) Gerber. Along with numerous step-family members.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Sara Margaret, her husbands, her parents and her siblings: Caroline Schweiss, Clete Ring, Delmar Ring and Bernice Weber. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green, WI. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M.

Alice’s family wishes to thank everyone for their kindness, prayers, thoughts and visits. We are forever grateful. Special thanks to SSM Hospice and Good People LLC, especially Emma, for their kindness and support. Remembering Alice through Camp HOPE would be amazing, as well as any extra blessing or kindness done in her name. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

