Alice Marie Munz

COTTAGE GROVE-Alice Marie Munz, age 64, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 15, 1955, in Madison, the daughter of Cletus and Dorothy (Thistle) Munz.

Alice graduated from Lodi High School in 1974. She worked as a purchasing agent for EMS Industrial and later for Sacred Heart in Sun Prairie, retiring in 2017.

Alice loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild as well as fishing, gardening and watching the Green Bay Packers.

Alice is survived by her significant other, Jeff Rimington; grandson, Dylan Jacobson; granddaughter, Kylie Jacobson-Kopmeyer; and great-grandson, Gianni Myles Schlough. She is further survived by five sisters and three brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Arielle Ramona Jacobson; three brothers; and one sister.

A celebration of Alice’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

