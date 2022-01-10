Alice L. (Hocking) Yeazle

Alice L. (Hocking) Yeazle, age 64 of Belmont, WI formerly of Darlington, WI passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Lancaster Health Services in Lancaster.

She was born January 5, 1957 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington the daughter of William and Dellamae (Shepherd) Hocking. Alice grew up in Darlington where she attended Darlington High School. In 1983, Alice and her family moved to Belmont where they have resided since.

Alice is survived by her children: Robin (Timothy) Hafeman and Betty Yeazle both of Belmont; her grandchildren: Ashlynn and Brooklyn Hafeman of Belmont; three brothers: Bill (Tina) Hocking of Platteville, WI, Bruce Hocking of Hazel Green, WI, and Tim (Robin) Hocking of Shullsburg, WI; and two sisters: Paula Thomas of Eau Claire, WI and Penny Sconzert of Kenosha, WI.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Dellamae Hocking, one sister: Pam Pippen; and her ex-husband and close friend: Stanley Yeazle.

Alice cherished her family – especially her grandchildren and the memories they created together. She made sure they knew how proud she was of them. Alice enjoyed doing puzzles, arts & crafts, and cross stitching. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 15, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Park Place, Darlington).

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Alice’s name.

