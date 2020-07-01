Alice J. Wang

Alice J. Wang, age 87 of Wiota, WI passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI.

She was born March 23, 1933 in Darlington, the daughter of Wilfred and Ilah (Jackson) Johnson. Alice attended Hawley Grade School, graduated from Darlington High School in 1950, and attended the University of Wisconsin – Platteville and graduated in 1952. Following College, Alice taught at Cherry Branch School in rural Wiota. Alice married the love of her life, Russell B. Wang on April 11, 1954 at Apple Grove Lutheran Church in rural Argyle, WI. Alice and Russell farmed in Woodford for 5 years then settling at the home farm in Wiota. Alice took great pride in her family farm.

Alice is survived by her children: Alan Wang of Madison, WI, Steven (Kay) Wang and Curtis (Becky) Wang both of Wiota, Douglas (Lisa) Wang of Elkhorn, WI, and Janice (Gregg) Weaver of Verona, WI; 9 grandchildren; Garrett (Apryll) Wang of Darlington, Jordan (McKayla) Wang of Madison, Eric and Hailey Wang of Elkhorn, WI, Zachary, Alec and Carson Weaver of Verona, WI, Dana (Brandon) Poad of Verona and Dylan (Kayla) Douglas of Madison; 6 great-grandchildren: Wesley, Clayton, Kelsey, Brinley, Avery, and Greyson, and two sisters: Carol (Dick) Schliem of Woodford, WI and Doris (Dale) Schliem of South Wayne, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Russell in 2012; her son, Rodney in 1961; grandson: Aric in 2010; and her sister: Irene in 1983; two sisters-in-law; Bonnie Wang, Alpha Anderson, 4 brothers- in- law: Paul, Charles, Rodger, Gerald Wang.

Alice was an active member of Wiota Lutheran Church, their women’s guild and the ELCA. She also spent time as the Wiota Township Clerk and was a member of the Lafayette County Homemakers. She was on the FSA Board for 25 years; and part of Happy Hour 4-H for 20 years, managed the 4-H food stand for 20 years, drove School Bus for Black Hawk Schools for 33 years, worked at Wiota Lumber Company for 45 years, was a tax preparer for the Kittelson Law firm for 39 years and Chief election inspector for many years. In her free time, she managed the farm and played softball for the Wiota Raiders in her younger years. As Alice got older, she realized watching her family play sports was just as enjoyable. She never missed a game of her children or grandchildren. She had a very enjoyable life and enjoyed it immensely.

A public visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Wiota Lutheran Church.

A private family funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Wiota Lutheran Church (6682 State Road 78, South Wayne, WI) with Daniel L. Bohlman of Argyle Lutheran Church in Argyle officiating. Burial will be in East Wiota Cemetery.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Alice’s name.

Although not required, it is the recommendation of the funeral home staff that masks are worn during the duration of your visit inside of the church and that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.