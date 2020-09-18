Alice J. Mills

Alice J. Mills age 96, of Evansville, formerly of Monroe, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville.

Alice was born on October 30, 1923 in Racine, WI, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Freitag) Flanigan. She graduated from Racine Horlick High School in 1941 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy from Aug. 24, 1944 until April 1, 1946. Alice and Freeman M. Mills were married on June 21, 1946 in Racine. She worked at Western Printing before the couple moved to Monroe in 1955. She was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening. Alice took great pride in raising her children and taking care of her family.

She is survived by a son, Frank (Sandy) Mills of Fort Atkinson; a daughter, Jolene (Scott) Jenny of Brodhead; two grandchildren, Todd Mills, Alison (Scott) Klarer; and two nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Freeman, in 2014; five children, Sheryl Sue, Timothy, Helen Maxine, Freeman “Patrick”, Jacquelyn Weir; three brothers, Elmer, Francis Joseph, and Francis in infancy; and a sister, Violet Lenzke.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in Calvary Cemetery, Racine.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net