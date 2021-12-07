Alice J. (Kerkhoff) Gardner

by Obituaries

Sun Prairie- Alice J. (Kerkhoff) Gardner, age 81.

Alice’s soul departed peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021, to transition to her new dwelling place. She was born October 17, 1940, to David and Cecelia (Weyers) Kerkhoff in Kennan, WI and grew up in Green Bay, WI.

After marrying, she lived in Hales Corners, WI and Muskego, WI prior to moving to DeForest, WI in 1973 and finally to Sun Prairie, WI in 1995. When she was able, she enjoyed boating on Lake Mendota and Wisconsin Dells, summer vacations at Keyes Lake in Florence, WI with her family, and winters in Puerto Vallarta Mexico and Bullhead City AZ.

Alice was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She especially loved the younger children.

Alice was a long-time member of the choir at St. Olaf’s Catholic Church. She also loved to have fun with her good friends “The Birthday Bunch” whose companionship she enjoyed for over 45 years! Her favorite activities were painting, reading, and playing cards. If there wasn’t a local card club to attend, she invited friends and formed one herself. Much laughter was had by all. She also enjoyed going to the casino on occasion.

Survivors include a brother, Tom Kerkhoff; her children, Carla (Mark) Kramer, Susan (Brian) Bond, David (Diane) Gardner, John Gardner; grandchildren, Sam (Ashley) Gardner, Matthew Gardner, Calvin Gardner, Karl Gardner, Danielle (Mitchell) Thyssen, Pam Bond, Terri (Sebastian) Brandlhuber, Nicole (Nick) Alexander, Adelyn Kramer, Joshua (Megan Sedlock) Kramer, and Aaron Kramer along with 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Berwyn Allard and a grandson, Zachary Kramer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest, WI with Father Jared Holzhuter officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at church. Burial will take place at Allouez Cemetery in Green Bay, WI with her parents.

Donations to St. Olaf Catholic Parish in DeForest, WI may be made in Alice’s memory if desired.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave

608-249-8257

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.