Alice in Dairyland helps package food for Dane County families in need

MADISON, Wis. — Alice in Dairyland and some of her staff stopped by a Dane County food bank on Wednesday ahead of National Volunteer Week.

Julia Nunes helped Second Harvest Foodbank package 600 boxes of food, which will go to people across the county.

“It’s nice to be able to kind of see the other side of the food chain,” she said. “I grew up on a dairy farm and I worked in grocery stores, but this is kind of a middle ground, someone who helps to package that food to get it to people in need.”

The 75th Alice in Dairyland finals are happening next month. Nunes hopes to highlight the county’s agriculture and businesses.

