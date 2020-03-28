Alice G. (Dahl) Noltemeyer

DEFOREST, Wis. — Alice G. Noltemeyer, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

She was born on October 9, 1924 in DeForest, WI the daughter of Walter E. and Gertrude (Covell) Dahl. Alice was united in marriage to LaVerne “Bing” Noltemeyer on August 10, 1946. They were blessed with two children, Philip and Mary.

Alice, a life-long resident of DeForest, was proud of her Norwegian heritage. Her faith was important to her, and as such, she was an active member of both Christ Lutheran Church and most recently Norway Grove Lutheran Church in DeForest.

Over the years Alice taught Sunday School and enjoyed helping with the Ladies Aid groups. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Women’s 600 Bowling Club and the DeForest, Dane County and State Historical Societies. She supported numerous charities throughout her life, and never missed an opportunity to compassionately reach out to those in need.

Alice took pride in participating in her children’s lives through school activities, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. She enjoyed sports of all kinds, as a spectator but also as a participant in several bowling, golf and horseshoe leagues. Alice spent many summers working in the asparagus field she and Bing raised.

She was known to many as the “sled lady” for the many sleds she hung on her trees during the holidays. Being the patriot that she was, Alice always looked forward to celebrating the 4th of July with family and friends at her annual gathering.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Richard) Wachtl of Wausau, WI; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving and caring friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bing; her son, Philip; her parents; and her brothers, Walter “Wally” and Philip Dahl.

At Alice’s request, a graveside service will be held at Norway Grove Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Norway Grove Cemetery Association Maintenance Fund.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Wayne and Nelda Noltemeyer for the loving care they provided to Alice on a daily basis for the past several years. Also to the many family and friends who maintained a connection with Alice; to Dr. Robert Edwards and staff; and to staff at UW Hospital, HomeAgain Assisted Living in Waunakee and Agrace HospiceCare, for the compassionate care they provided to Alice.