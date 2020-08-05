Alice F. Lawyer

COTTAGE GROVE – Alice F. Lawyer, age 90, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on June 28, 1930, the daughter of William and Eva (Hensen) Parnell. She was the oldest of seven children. She had three brothers and three sisters and many nieces and nephews that she loved with all her heart.

Mom and dad had a loving marriage for 58 years. She was a loving mother to her seven children, a wonderful grandma to her 19 grandchildren and an amazing old grandma to her 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Her family was everything to her. We asked one of the great-grandsons, what would you tell someone about Old Grandma? He said, “Old Grandma was a kind and loving person. She always tried to make me happy, like when she would always play ball with me in her garage, even when she wasn’t able to play very well.” She took great pride in her grandchildren; she took every opportunity to tell anyone that would listen how wonderful her grandchildren were and all the cute little stories about them that she remembered.

Her love was not only for her family. Mom worked as a nurse’s aide at the Central Wisconsin Center, taking care of disabled children, for 25 years. Mom loved being outside, her and Dad retired and lived at Riverbend Resort for many years. It was a place that her children and grandchildren could come and visit. Every summer she enjoyed taking care of her many hanging flower plants that we would give her for Mother’s Day. She never had too many. She was always feeding the birds and any little critter that would come up on her patio. She loved spending hours and hours at the casino. She always said, “It was so relaxing”, well until the car ride home after she lost all her money. Even at 89 years old, she would pull all-nighters at the casino with her sister, Marilyn.

Alice is survived by her daughters, Linda (Ted) Nellen, Brenda Lawyer and Paulette (Richard) Ellestad; and sons, James (Sherry) Lawyer and Roger (Jenny) Lawyer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex; parents, William and Eva; sons, Rex (Little Gene) Lawyer and Michael (Nora) Loncar; grandchildren, Daniel Davidson and Scott Lawyer; and great-grandson, Lavelle McDaniel.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Alice’s name to Agrace HospiceCare.

