Alice Day

by Obituaries

Alice Day, age 84, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021.

No services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the near future.

Alice was born January 23, 1937 in Evansville, Wisconsin the daughter of Lee and Lily (Kimberly) Barnard. Alice came from a large farming family of 15, including herself. Family reunions were her favorite get-together. She knew every aunt, uncle, niece, nephew and family member by name. That’s a lot to remember.

Family and church were very important to mom. She would wake us up every Sunday and get us dressed in our Sunday best. We would get on the city bus and go to church. Mom was a member of the First Baptist Church in Evansville when she was young. She became a member of the First Baptist Church in Madison and remained a member for more than 60 years. She was unable to make it to church as often as she would like but she continued to get the weekly bulletin.

Her grandchildren were very special to her. Keeping up with what was going on in their lives was important to her. She made the move to Lyndon Station when her youngest granddaughter was born. She spent the last 20 years in Lyndon Station and found friendship with young and old.

Alice is survived by her sons, Jay, Bobby, Donald (Kim), and Jerry Day; daughters, Frances (Eric) Arneson, Darlene (Bill) Day-Moriarty; brother, Skip Day, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.