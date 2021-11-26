Alice D. Broege

by Obituaries

Alice D. Broege passed away on November 24, 2021, in Plover, Wisconsin at the young age of 89. Alice was born on September 21, 1932, in Green County where she grew up to be a strong, adventurous, kind, and generous woman. She married Victor Broege and had 6 children. Throughout her life, she traveled, had treasure hunts and activities with her kids and fought for what she believed in. She was forever young at heart.

Alice survivors include son Dennis Broege, daughters Nancy Broege, Janet Boatman, Gloria Ostrowski, Charlotte Broege, and Charlene Moore. Grandkids Amanda, Wyatt, Kody, Jacob, Skyler, Tyrone, Aleynia, Ashley, Stacy, James and numerous great-grandkids. Twin brother Alfred Speich and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Victor I. Broege, mother Ada Speich and brother Hank (Henry) Speich.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 8, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Juda.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.