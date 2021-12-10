Alice A. Johnson

Alice A. Johnson, age 94, passed away Dec. 7, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains. She was born Aug. 8, 1927, in Milwaukee to the late Martin and Anna (Lemanczyk) Zolna.

Alice attended and graduated from Riverside High School, Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Ronald R. Johnson on Dec. 15, 1954; he preceded her in death in 1983. Alice worked in the office for Gimbels Dept. Store in Milwaukee and later worked for Fiserv in Milwaukee and retired when in her 80’s the company relocated to Brookfield. She enjoyed the many social connections, events and opportunities while working for Fiserv; but mostly looked forward to spending time with her family. Alice moved from her childhood neighborhood in Milwaukee to Cross Plains in 2017 to be closer to family.

She is survived by her three children; Audrey (Faust) Johnson, Anita Johnson, and Ronald “Ron” Johnson. In addition to her parents and husband; Alice was preceded in death by an infant son; a son-in-law, Daniel Faust; and siblings, Gertrude and Clarence Zolna.

As per Alice’s wishes, a private family service will be held with interment in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.

Alice’s family wishes to thank the caregivers at Milestone Senior Living Cross Plains and the staff at Agrace for their wonderful care.

