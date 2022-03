Algernon ‘Al’ Caldwell

by Obituaries

Algernon “Al” Caldwell, age 65, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Al was born on September 8, 1956, in Chicago Illinois.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 11, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI with a visitation taking place from 10:00 AM until the time of service. To view and sing this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave

608-249-8257

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.