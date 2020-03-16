Alfred O. Olson

Alfred “Al” O. Olson, age 91, of Juneau, WI, (formerly of Wisconsin Dells) passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at a later date at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Craig Wolgram officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post #187 of Wisconsin Dells WI.

Al was born on July 16, 1928, the son of Issac and Anna (Anderson) Olson. He was a graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served for 4 years. He was employed with Wisconsin Power and Light for over 40 years. Al enjoyed hunting and fishing. After retirement, he and Jeanette traveled all around the world. They spent their winters in Arizona.

Al is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Jeanette; brothers, Bernie (Sharon) Olson of Wisconsin Dells, Ken (Dolores) Olson of Portage, WI; sister, Jean (Dick) Padley of Lodi, WI as well as his nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry, Hubert, Raymond and sisters, Lorraine and Mildred.